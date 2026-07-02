Knicks Star Jeremy Sochan Wants Invite to Taylor Swift Wedding

Bring Me Off The Bench For Your Big Day!!!

New York Knicks champion Jeremy Sochan is looking to keep the good times rolling at Madison Square Garden ... begging for an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding party.

The NBA baller took his shot in a social media post, reacting to a report about the Knicks starting 5 scoring invites to Taylor's MSG wedding.

Jeremy, who played a whopping 3 minutes in the NBA Finals, asked Knicks starter Josh Hart if he could be his plus one.

Remember, Taylor turned into a Knicks fan during the historic playoff run that netted the franchise its first NBA championship in 53 years ... and so, naturally, she invited the Knicks heroes to MSG for the arena's biggest even since the Finals.

We do not know if the Knicks stars have accepted ... but if they haven't, they may want to lob over an invite or two to their teammate ... if they can.