Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Guests Reportedly Don't Know Where Wedding Will Happen

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests are as confused as the general public ... at least according to a new report that indicates the venue is still a mystery.

Here's the deal ... Us Weekly published an article Saturday claiming the discreet duo are still keeping details on their wedding on the DL.

The outlet quotes one insider who said, "Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC. No other location was provided."

The same source noted they were told to be in the Big Apple on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3.

Of course, we know the event's at Madison Square Garden ... which the happy couple is spending millions to rent out next weekend.

It sounds like this isn't widespread knowledge among attendees though ... or at least they're not 100% that's where the ceremony itself is going down.

Among other rumors floating around ... Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are rumored to be hitting the stage at the event -- while Paul McCartney's name has also been mentioned.