Taylor Swift Wedding: MSG Forklift Driver Wearing 'Taylor Swift Carpenters' Shirt

Look what she made him do! Taylor Swift's Madison Square Garden wedding is taking shape ... and one worker was bold enough to wear some vintage Taylor gear on the job.

Check out this forklift driver sporting a "Taylor Swift Carpenters" tee while operating a forklift at MSG ... the shirt appears to be same one given to crew on her 2011 "Speak Now" world tour.

The vintage tee is sparking all kinds of questions ... did Taylor hand him the shirt for this job, did her work on her tour, or is the guy just a full-blown Swiftie?

Whatever the answer, he wasn't spilling. According to the New York Times, when asked if the shirt was connected to the job, he simply replied, "I plead the Fifth."

Either way, the shirt is only adding to the wedding frenzy. As we've told you, more than 70 detectives from precincts across New York are being deployed for Thursday's reported rehearsal dinner and Friday's big event ... and yesterday, we saw crew members bringing in staircases, setting up drapes, and a whole lot more.