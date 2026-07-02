Fans Think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are Already Married ... Here's Why!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have pretty much taken over NYC for their wedding, going down Friday ... but a recent easter egg has fans thinking the famed couple already "tied the knot."

Here's the deal ... some Swifties think Taylor used the "Toy Story 5" premiere on June 9 to drop hints about her love story with Travis.

Eagle-eyed fans believe they spotted an easter egg as the pop star walked the carpet wearing a white-ish dress ... along with two massive knots on both of the Showgirl's shoulders.

According to Swifties, the knot detail on Taylor's Erdem dress is a subtle indicator that she and Trav had already "tied the knot."

Plus, they say the floral embellishments were meant to represent "the garden" ... AKA Madison Square Garden, where the rehearsal dinner is supposedly going down right now.

But the theory goes deeper, bringing Taylor's favorite number 13 into the whole thing.

Because July 3, 2026 -- the official MSG wedding date -- has no connection to the number 13, fans believe Taylor instead got married a few days before the "Toy Story 5" premiere ... on June 6, to be exact ... and it's all in the numbers.

Fans say that's because if you break down the date, 06/06/2026, and add it up -- 6+6+2026 -- you get 2038. Then, if you break THAT number down and add up the integers -- so 2+0+3+8 -- you get 13. Ta-da!

To be clear, this isn't standard numerology ... just a fan theory. But you get the idea!

Remember, there were rumors that Taylor initially wanted to get married June 13 at Ocean House resort in Rhode Island, but supposedly scrapped that idea when word got out about the venue.

If there's truth to the theory, then that must mean the 1,000-person blowout bash taking over MSG Friday would definitely be a reception-style party.