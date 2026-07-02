Selena Gomez and Jack Antonoff Heading to Taylor Swift's Wedding Rehearsal

Play video content Video: Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff Head to Taylor Swift’s Wedding Rehearsal Instagram / @selenagomez

Selena Gomez and music producer Jack Antonoff wouldn't miss out on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big wedding at MSG ... because we caught them in all their glory on their way to the wedding rehearsal.

Check it out ... Selena posted on her story on her way to Thursday's rehearsal, applying her Rare Beauty lipstick while looking ready for all the evening's excitement in the backseat of an SUV -- likely her chariot of choice for getting to MSG tonight.

Meanwhile, Jack is looking sharp in a black suit while he enters his own black SUV alongside his sister Rachel ... who wears a lovely frilly pink dress.

No need to explain why Selena's one of the many guests invited to Taylor and Travis' wedding ... they have been friends for a long time and are some of the biggest names in music.

Jack's reputation also precedes him ... as the man behind the scenes of almost every single one of Taylor's most famous albums like "1989," "Reputation," "Lover," "The Tortured Poets Department," and many, many more.

As the hour gets closer to the highly anticipated Tayvis wedding ... guests are already starting to roll in for the big day ... like Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Sombr.