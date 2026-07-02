NFL Star George Kittle, Wife Claire Spotted in NYC Before Taylor Swift Wedding

George Kittle has touched down for one of the biggest weekends of his NFL buddy's life ... the San Francisco 49ers star was spotted in NYC ahead of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding festivities ... and he's representing for all the NFL tight ends.

The NFL star and his wife, Claire, were photographed strolling through Manhattan on Thursday ... and as you can see, Kittle kept it casual in a camo hat, shorts, and a Greg Olsen T-shirt -- a nod to his fellow "Tight End University" co-founder.

The sighting comes after TMZ obtained a photo of the Kittles at Nashville International Airport carrying what appeared to be his blue suit in bag.

Kittle's made it clear he's wearing a blue suit to the wedding ... but it's scorching hot in the Big Apple, so he's enjoying some comfier clothing for as long as he can.

Kittle and Kelce have been close friends for years ... launching 'Tight End U' together with Olsen in 2021 and turning it into one of the NFL's premier offseason events.