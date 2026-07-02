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Taylor & Travis Wedding: NYPD Officer Holds Packet of Plans

Taylor & Travis Wedding Potential Plan in Hands of NYPD

By TMZ Staff
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Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's wedding plan may be a secret to their own guests ... but it seems the NYPD may have a timeline ... or at least some private info about the event of the century.

NBC New York captured photos of one of New York's Finest holding a booklet with "Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding" and "Thursday 7/2" scrawled across the front.

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There are other words written on the front -- and a photo -- which are hard to make out in the pics snapped by reporters. It's unclear what's in the booklet.

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Of course, a billionaire who claims he's going to the wedding as a plus one told us the big day will be divided into two parts ... with the ceremony and the mega-reception going down on the same day, Friday, at different locations.

More food deliveries were made to MSG Wednesday night ... with a bunch of delectable delights rolling into the venue.

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They'll need all that food to feed their hungry guests ... which will now include the New York Knicks starting 5 -- as well as their close pals George Kittle, Benson Boone, and more.

A castle has already been constructed inside the venue ... as well as a huge stage for performances which could reportedly include Stevie Nicks, Tim McGraw -- and possibly even Paul McCartney.

There's still a lot we don't know ... but sounds like the NYPD is in the know.

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