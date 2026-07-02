The Bride Is In The Building

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Arrives at Madison Square Garden Ahead of Travis Kelce Wedding BACKGRID

Taylor Swift has rolled into Madison Square Garden ... and the bride has taken center stage.

Check out the video ... a white Chevrolet Suburban believed to be transporting the bride-to-be pulled into MSG Thursday afternoon ahead of what's expected to be tonight's rehearsal dinner before Taylor's wedding to Travis Kelce.

You never actually catch a glimpse of Taylor inside the SUV ... but it's her ride, making this one of the biggest arrivals yet as the celebration officially gets underway.

Taylor took the same car to Gigi Hadid's pad yesterday ... and didn't give photogs a chance to snap her then, either.

As we've been reporting, crews at MSG have spent the past several days transforming into something far beyond an arena. We've documented elaborate staging, lush décor, possible amusement park-style attractions, a massive security operation and an increasing stream of A-list arrivals as the big day has come together piece by piece.

Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, touched down in New York earlier today and made one of her first stops at MSG ... while Travis' buddy George Kittle and Taylor's pal Sabrina Carpenter have been spotted in the city. From family to football stars to famous friends ... the guest list is steadily coming into focus.