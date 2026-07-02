Taylor Swift Wedding Adds Extra AC Units at MSG Amid NYC Heat Wave

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Wedding, Air Conditioners Delivered TMZ.com

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding just got a very cool delivery ... air conditioning reinforcements rolled into Madison Square Garden Thursday ahead of the big day.

TMZ cameras spotted multiple industrial AC units being delivered to MSG ahead of the star-studded wedding festivities ... the latest sign organizers aren't leaving anything to chance as temperatures soar.

Funny enough, the deliveries come as Mayor Zohran Mamdani is urging New Yorkers to keep their thermostats at 78 degrees during the heat wave.

But sources familiar with MSG's air-conditioning system tell TMZ ... that's simply not an option inside the arena.

As we reported, the World's Most Famous Arena doesn't operate with a traditional thermostat. Instead, the building uses an automated climate-control system that constantly adjusts the temperature based on conditions outside ... meaning there's no dial anyone can crank up to 78, even if they wanted to.

Judging by the steady stream of portable AC units arriving at the venue ... it also seems wedding planners are adding every bit of cooling power they can get.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift's Wedding Coming Together TMZ.com

As TMZ has reported all week, the countdown is nearly over. MSG has been transformed with elaborate staging, amusement park-style attractions, lush decor, heightened security and more as wedding weekend is about to begin.