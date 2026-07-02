Mayor Mamdani Asks New Yorkers to Set AC at 78 Degrees

The heat is on, even when the AC is on ... at least that's the way NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants it.

Hizzoner is getting dragged for a tweet addressing the scorching heat ... "It's hot out there, and the power grid is working overtime to keep us cool. Set your AC to 78 degrees ..."

Well, folks are going scorched earth on the Mayor, with one person firing back ... "My AC in the free state of South Carolina is set to 69 right now and the door is open so my dog can watch for invading communists, like yourself, in comfort."

Mamdani's point is that if the power grid goes down, people will die. The highs in NYC today and tomorrow are expected to be north of 100 degrees.

The reality ... 78 ain't no picnic, but it's better than nothing. The question -- do you roll the dice for comfort?

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