Donald Trump Jokes He'd Be The Greatest Communist In History

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Jokes He’d Dominate Even as a Communist C-SPAN

Donald Trump had the crowd laughing Friday while taking aim at Democrats ... joking he'd become the "greatest communist in history" because, according to him, it's just that easy!

Speaking at Washington's Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference, Trump sarcastically acted out life under communism ... nobody would have to pay rent, and everyone could just pick whatever house they wanted.

POTUS quickly snapped back to reality, arguing such a system would "destroy everything" and reduce the country to a third-world nation.

The jab comes amid New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani's newly-approved rent freeze -- Trump warns it'd turn his hometown into "ghettos and slums" -- and three wins this week for Democratic Socialist candidates in New York primaries.