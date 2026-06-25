Barron Trump Broke Charlie Kirk Shooting News to President Trump

A new book released this week details the scene at the White House when Charlie Kirk was assassinated, and it looks like President Trump first got word about the tragedy from his son, Barron Trump.

In "Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump," New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reveal Barron had called the President in a state of distress and broke the news to his father that Kirk had been shot.

They attribute Barron's frantic state to the 19-year-old's fear his father would be next, and he even told the president, "This is what happens when you go out there" ... according to the book.

Trump tried to calm his son down during their conversation, but he was also shaken up about it himself.

Apparently, Barron was a huge fan of Kirk ... and, as you know, the Turning Point USA founder was critical in helping Trump secure the youth vote in the 2024 election.

Kirk was shot and killed in September 2025 while debating students at Utah Valley University, prompting the FBI's intense manhunt for Kirk's assassin.