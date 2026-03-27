Man Locked Up After Barron Trump Reported Alleged Attack to UK Police

The man accused of beating up a woman in London while she was on the phone with Barron Trump was just sentenced to 4 years in prison ... according to The Associated Press.

Here’s the deal … Barron was on a FaceTime call with a woman when things apparently turned violent in January 2025. The woman later told authorities her ex, Matvei Rumiantsev, started attacking her mid-call -- essentially using her as a punching bag during the incident.

Barron then reported the incident to UK police, which they say ultimately helped build the case … leading to Rumiantsev’s conviction for assault causing actual bodily harm. He was sentenced to 4 years in total Friday … 2 years for the assault conviction and another 2 years for perverting the course of justice ... after prosecutors say the 23-year-old actually wrote to the woman from behind bars, pressuring her to take back her accusations.

As we previously reported ... Barron's call to emergency service was played in the courtroom, and you can hear him talking to a dispatcher without identifying himself.

Barron tells the dispatcher, "I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up." Barron then provided her address and cops responded to the scene. The woman told police she was friends with Barron, and one officer can be heard in body cam video saying the emergency caller is likely to be Donald Trump’s son.

The officers then phoned Barron to confirm ... and he explained he received a call from his friend, who he first met on social media. He said his friend was crying and "getting really badly beat up" for 10 to 15 seconds.