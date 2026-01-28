Barron Trump Helps Get Man Convicted of Savagely Beating Ex-Girlfriend

Looks like Barron Trump really saved the day!

A man reported to police by Donald Trump's son in the savage beating of a woman in London, England, has been convicted. According to the Associated Press, 22-year-old Russian citizen Matvei Rumiantsev was found guilty of assault and perverting the course of justice on Wednesday following a trial in East London.

As we reported ... in January 2025, Barron received a FaceTime call from the woman whose ex, Matvei, was in the process of using her as a punching bag.

Barron -- who was 18 at the time -- called police in the UK, saying, "I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up." He later provided her address, and cops responded to the scene.

The victim -- who reportedly met Barron on social media -- said Barron's intervention saved her life, according to British media. She alleged Matvei was jealous of her friendship with Barron, which triggered the assault.

In fact, during the trial, Matvei reportedly admitted to being jealous, saying he thought the woman was "frankly leading [Barron] on."

The perverting the course of justice charge reportedly stems from a letter Matvei wrote his victim from behind bars, attempting to persuade her to drop the allegations against him.