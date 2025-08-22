Donald Trump Tries To Keep FIFA World Cup Trophy After Draw Announcement

President Donald Trump tried to get the United States its first World Cup title on Friday ... and his strategy was simple -- steal the damn thing in broad daylight!!

Trump welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to the Oval Office hours ago to announce the draw for the 2026 men's World Cup that will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Infantino brought the beloved trophy with him to 1600 Penn ... and handed it to POTUS, saying it's "only for winners."

Trump -- who won the 2016 and 2024 Presidential elections -- agreed ... and declared (or rather, jokingly) the trophy was now his.

"Can I keep it?!" Trump asked at first. "We're not giving it back! We're not giving it back!"

🚨 LMAO! The FIFA President told President Trump "the trophy is only for winners," so Trump GRABBED the FIFA World Cup trophy and held on to it



POTUS: "Can I keep it?! We're NOT giving it back! It'll fit very well on the wall over there" 🤣



Trump's having the time of his life… pic.twitter.com/mk28NY2uhO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 22, 2025 @nicksortor

"That's a beautiful piece of gold, I will say. That's beautiful!"

In exchange for the trophy, Gianni gave Trump the very first ticket to the World Cup Final ... which was numbered 45/47, a nod to his presidential terms.

The tournament will kick off next year and go from June 11 to July 19, in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Trump also joked he would be willing to suit up and play for the Red, White and Blue ... before going on to say his son, Barron, is a helluva athlete -- even though his 6'9" frame ain't the most soccer-esque.