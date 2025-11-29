Melania Trump Announces Launch of New Film Production Company

Melania Trump has gone Hollywood ... The First Lady said Friday she's launched her own production company, Muse Films, which will soon release her first movie project -- a documentary titled "Melania."

PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS

My new production company.



MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/JgdG1vnOrC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 28, 2025 @MELANIATRUMP

President Trump's better half made the stunning announcement on X, while also posting a short trailer that introduced the world to Muse Films. Interestingly, Muse was also her code name used by the Secret Service in her husband's first term as commander-in-chief.

Director Brett Ratner will helm the documentary, which will give audiences an exclusive look behind the scenes at Melania's life in the weeks before the 2025 presidential inauguration.

The film follows Melania as she gets set to re-enter public life with her family for a second time, while coping with all the day-to-day drama. Of course, Donald will make several cameos along with their son, Barron.