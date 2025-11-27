Jodie Sweetin Says Her Holiday Wish Is For Donald Trump To Leave White House
Jodie Sweetin My Holiday Wish? Get Trump Outta The White House!!!
Published
Jodie Sweetin was out at the L.A. Mission doing her do-gooder thing -- and couldn’t resist slipping in a few fiery shots at Donald Trump while she was at it!
TMZ caught up with Jodie on Tuesday... and when we asked about her holiday wishes, she didn’t even blink -- saying her Christmas wish this year is to see the U.S. President booted out of the White House.
Pretty clear Jodie’s nowhere near the MAGA train -- but she is hopping on her mom’s... ’cause she filled us in on their Thanksgiving plans too.
The convo goes everywhere... from holiday drama to dating tips for the ladies this season -- trust, you’ll wanna hear all of it!