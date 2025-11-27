Jodie Sweetin Says Her Holiday Wish Is For Donald Trump To Leave White House

Play video content TMZ.com

Jodie Sweetin was out at the L.A. Mission doing her do-gooder thing -- and couldn’t resist slipping in a few fiery shots at Donald Trump while she was at it!

TMZ caught up with Jodie on Tuesday... and when we asked about her holiday wishes, she didn’t even blink -- saying her Christmas wish this year is to see the U.S. President booted out of the White House.

Pretty clear Jodie’s nowhere near the MAGA train -- but she is hopping on her mom’s... ’cause she filled us in on their Thanksgiving plans too.