Bob Saget Funeral Draws Big Crowd, Including 'Full House' Cast

Bob Saget Funeral Draws Hundreds ... Including Cast of 'Full House'

1/14/2022 3:16 PM PT
Jodie Sweetin Candace Cameron Bure John Stamos copy
Backgrid

Bob Saget was a reservoir of goodwill, and it showed Friday at his funeral, where so many people wanted to attend that the cemetery staff had to bring out folding chairs to handle the overflow.

jeff ross
Backgrid

As we reported, Bob's funeral is being held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills. We were told earlier today the service would be small -- around 50 people -- but turns out it's way bigger. At least 300 people were there to show pay their respects.

dave chapelle
Backgrid

Among those who turned out ... John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Ted Sarandos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Seth Green, among many more.

Of course, Bob's family was there, along with so many friends whose lives Bob touched.

bob saget funeral
Backgrid

There was a gaggle of expensive cars outside the chapel, and the photos paint a picture of grief in the wake of Bob's death.

Remembering Bob Saget
Launch Gallery
Remembering Bob Saget Launch Gallery
Getty

TMZ broke the story ... Bob died Sunday, and we're told the operating theory is that he died of either a heart attack or a stroke.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later