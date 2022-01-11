Bob Saget Death, Investigation Sources See Signs of Heart Attack or Stroke

Bob Saget's cause of death might not be determined for weeks, but law enforcement working the case see signs pointing to a sudden medical emergency -- specifically a heart attack or stroke ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... authorities involved in the investigation say the position in which Bob's body was found, and a lack of evidence supporting drug use or foul play are the main reasons they suspect a heart attack.

TMZ broke the story ... Bob was found in his Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room by security. Cops say the comedian was lying face-up on the bed, with his left arm across his chest, and his right arm lying beside him. We're told the hand on the chest could point to a heart attack.

Play video content A Corporate Time With Tom And Dan

Our sources say authorities are exploring Bob's revelation last week that he'd recently battled COVID-19. Developing blood clots has been reported as a possible complication from the virus.

Of course, we're told a final cause can't be determined until the medical examiner gets Bob's toxicology results. The Orange Co. M.E.'s Office says it could take 10-12 weeks to complete.

Saget performed a standup show in Jacksonville Saturday night before making the 2-hour trek to Orlando.