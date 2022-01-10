Bob Saget Talked Recent COVID Struggle on Podcast Just Last Week

Play video content A Corporate Time With Tom And Dan

Bob Saget's recent bout with COVID-19 was fresh on his mind not too long before he died ... this according to the late comedian himself.

BS appeared on a podcast called "A Corporate Time with Tom & Dan" just last week and revealed he had already caught the 'rona. He wasn't specific about exactly when, but it sounded kinda recent, considering he was humorously debating whether he had omicron or delta.

Check it out ... Bob describes the virus as "not good," and cracks some jokes about which strain he might've had. He also explained what it was like performing comedy during the pandemic, saying audiences would often be dwindled down by at least half.

Eerily, he also jokingly said he might die from COVID.

Another topic brought up here is Bob's friend, Norm Macdonald, who died last year from cancer. He said there's dignity in the way NM handled his diagnosis, keeping it secret from almost everyone he knew.

Bob actually sounded ill on the phone, which the hosts noted once he left the chat. It's not clear if he was still under the weather while on the road there in Florida -- this podcast was recorded just after the New Year.

We've reached out to Saget's reps for clarification on when he had COVID, but no word back yet.