Bob Saget's Tribute to Betty White Before His Own Death

In a sad coincidence, many of the things being said about Bob Saget today are the same things he said about Betty White as he honored the late comedic actress ... just days before he died in an Orlando hotel.

Bob reflected on the decades he'd been connected to Betty -- from the first time he saw her perform to hanging out with her -- in an IG post from December 31, the day she passed.

He wrote, "I had a small peek into what a remarkable talent and human being Betty was."

He also joked about one time when they were sipping Bloody Mary's on an ABC Jet ... "We had been laughing for hours -- I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, 'How ‘bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?' She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite -- 'Of course.'"

And, it seems eerie now, but Bob ended the post with some words on the afterlife ... "I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this."

TMZ broke the story ... the "Full House" star died Sunday at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. There were no signs of drug use or foul play, according to detectives.

For almost 10 years, Saget starred as Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom "Full House" ... and he also famously hosted "American's Funniest Home Videos" from '89 to '97.

Bob's death came 10 days after Betty's, who was just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, and was beloved around the world for her career ... most prominently as a star on "The Golden Girls" and the "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."