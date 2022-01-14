Bob Saget Funeral Today in Small Service for Friends and Family

Bob Saget will be laid to rest Friday ... and his family and some of his closest friends will be on hand ... TMZ has learned.

The service and burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in L.A. We're told it will be a small service, with only family and close friends.

We're told there will be a reception at Jeff Franklin's house ... Jeff is the creator of "Full House."

Bob was Jewish and in the Jewish religion a service and burial quickly follows death.

We're told there will be a larger memorial to follow, though a date has not been picked.