Bob Saget Funeral Today in Small Service for Friends and Family

1/14/2022 11:24 AM PT
Bob Saget will be laid to rest Friday ... and his family and some of his closest friends will be on hand ... TMZ has learned.

The service and burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in L.A. We're told it will be a small service, with only family and close friends.

We're told there will be a reception at Jeff Franklin's house ... Jeff is the creator of "Full House."

Bob was Jewish and in the Jewish religion a service and burial quickly follows death.

We're told there will be a larger memorial to follow, though a date has not been picked.

TMZ broke the story ... Bob died last Sunday in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida. Signs point to a heart attack or stroke, though the official cause of death will not be known for several months.

