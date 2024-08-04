Christine Lakin Claims She Lost 'Fuller House' Role For Insulting Star's Brother

Christine Lakin says a satirical video may have lost her a major role ... saying she was randomly booted from "Fuller House" -- and theorizing it had something to do with Candace Cameron Bure.

The actress opened up about her dismissal from the show before the first table read during an interview on Jodie Sweetin's "How Rude, Tanneritos" podcast ... explaining she was gearing up to meet the cast of the show when her agent called.

She says her agent told her they'd pushed the first table read back ... then called her the next day and told her she'd straight-up been dropped from the show.

Lakin said she made some calls ... but, no one associated with the show would say exactly why she'd been fired -- and, it remains a mystery to Lakin even now.

That said, CL's got her own theory ... highlighting a "Funny or Die" video she did way back in 2012 where she blasted Kirk Cameron -- a prominent evangelist -- for his anti-gay views.

In it, she and bunch of other former child stars joked they were members of Child Celebrities Opposing Kirk Cameron or "CCOKC" ... yes, the acronym's pronounced how you think it is.

Well, Kirk's sis is Candace Cameron Bure -- D.J. Tanner in "Full House" -- and Lakin's convinced CCB got her 86'd from the program before the first ep over the clip ... though it's just a wild theory without any actual evidence.

Obviously, Bure also landed in hot water for her views on the gay community ... leaving Hallmark in 2022 because the network increasingly featured same-sex couples in their films.