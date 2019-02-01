Barron Trump 12-Year-Old Soars to New Heights ... Boarding Air Force One

Barron Trump Soars to New Heights as He Boards Air Force One

Barron Trump looks like he's on his way to the NBA ... cause the 12-year-old has reached, if not, exceeded his dad's height.

This pic was snapped as Barron, his mom and dad trudged through the snowy tarmac Friday while they were boarding Air Force One.

You get another perspective from the wider shot at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland ... how Barron has sprouted. He actually looks taller than the President from this angle.

The family is headed to sunny Palm Beach, Florida for the weekend.

It's interesting by comparison ... his half-brother, Donald Jr., is 6'1" and his other half-brother, Eric, is 6'5". Barron's half-sister, Ivanka, is 5'11".

BTW ... Melania is 5'11" and the Prez is 6'3".