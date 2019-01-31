President Trump Addresses Jussie Smollett Attack, 'It Doesn't Get Worse'

President Trump Reacts to Jussie Smollett Attack 'It Doesn't Get Worse'

President Trump has been keeping up on the news about the Jussie Smollett attack, and says it's horrible.

The President spoke Thursday morning from the Oval Office and when a reporter asked him about the "Empire" star's case, he replied, "That I can tell you is horrible. I've seen it ... last night. It doesn't get worse, as far as I'm concerned."

It was a pretty brief response ... he didn't elaborate on any details of the case.

Remember, Jussie says his attackers yelled, "MAGA country" as they fled after beating him, pouring bleach on him and putting a rope around his neck.

Unfortunately, Trump was not asked specifically about the MAGA remark.

Rev. Al Sharpton told us, in no uncertain terms, the Prez should quickly denounce the attackers to send a message, and to separate himself from the alleged violence.