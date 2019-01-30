Greg Louganis Says Trump Has No Conscience in Wake of Jussie Smollett Attack

Greg Louganis on Jussie Smollett Don't Hold Your Breath for Trump To Condemn Attackers

Greg Louganis says if President Trump had any spine he would denounce Jussie Smollett's MAGA attackers ... but adds, for obvious reasons, he ain't expecting it.

We got the Olympic diving legend at LAX Wednesday and got his take on the battle cry Jussie says his attackers used -- "MAGA country!" The remark immediately politicized the heinous attack on Jussie and, earlier this week, Rev. Al Sharpton told us POTUS needs to speak out against the hate-fueled attack on the "Empire" star.

Greg doesn't see Trump stepping up to the plate, and he has some very specific reasons why. Check it out ... he also says hate crimes like this are giving the U.S. a bad rep around the world.