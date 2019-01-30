Ron Howard & Brian Grazer Seething Over Jussie Smollett Attack ... 'It's F***ing Infuriating'

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer Go Off on Jussie Smollett Attackers

EXCLUSIVE

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are understandably enraged by the brutal attack of Jussie Smollett.

We got the famed Hollywood director and producer in Bev Hills Tuesday afternoon, and their reactions to the racist and homophobic beating of the "Empire" star were visceral.

Grazer, who produces the hit Fox show, struggles to compose himself ... and then Howard unloads.

Both men want justice ... as in, throw the book at the monsters who committed the hate crime.

We broke the story ... Smollett was attacked by 2 men around 2 AM Tuesday shortly after leaving a Subway sandwich shop. The men beat him up, tied a noose around his neck, poured bleach over him and yelled, "MAGA country."

The attack came just 8 days after Fox Studios in Chicago received a threatening letter addressed to Smollett containing homophobic and racist slurs.

We're told Fox has added armed security for all of the main "Empire" cast members while they continue shooting in Chicago.