Steve Harvey Shows Strong Support for Jussie Smollett, Focuses on Racism

Steve Harvey is showing incredibly strong support for Jussie Smollett -- particularly as a black man, but he seems to be dismissing one major part of the alleged attack.

Steve posted this video undoubtedly to make it clear how much support Jussie is getting around the country. As he put it, "I don't have all that eloquent stuff to say. As a black man in this country, I'm down with you."

He also made a point of saying, "This ain't about sexual preference or nothing."

You know Jussie says his attackers used a homophobic slur, as well as the n-word -- and we know the threatening letter sent to him at Fox Studios also used a homophobic slur. Seems Jussie's sexual preference is definitely relevant to the alleged attack.

But, Steve says very strongly, for him ... "This is about coming to the aid of another brother that has tasted the brutality of hatred, racism and bigotry."

On that ... almost all of us would agree.