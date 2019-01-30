Jussie Smollett Cops Spot Persons of Interest On Surveillance Video

Jussie Smollett Investigators Have Persons of Interest in Attack

Cops investigating the Jussie Smollett attack say they finally have a lead from surveillance video ... but they're gonna need the public's help to locate multiple persons of interest.

Chicago PD says detectives were able to find a camera angle that revealed "persons of interest wanted for questioning" in the assault and battery of the "Empire" star. Cops are careful not to call the people suspects in the case.

Police say they'll be releasing images of the persons of interest shortly.

TMZ broke the story ... Jussie says two men in ski masks jumped him, beat him up, doused him with bleach and left a rope around his neck before fleeing. He says they yelled, "MAGA country" as they got away.

We know the attack happened somewhere near Jussie's residence in Chicago, and that police were reviewing cameras -- city-owned and from privately owned buildings in the area.

