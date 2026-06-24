Trump Heckler Yells 'Pedophile' During Rally, Flips Off President

Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania took an unwanted detour into Epstein-ville ... thanks to a heckler with a loud mouth and two raised middle fingers ... and the protestor thinks the President is a "pedophile."

The interruption went down Tuesday during Trump's speech at a Mack Trucks factory in Macugnie ... when a man standing near the back of the crowd suddenly started yelling "pedophile" toward POTUS ... drawing immediate boos from nearby supporters as security swooped in.

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As he was escorted out, the man kept shouting and gave Trump a double-bird salute ... while one attendee appeared to try to quiet him down by covering his mouth.

The man was not arrested, and Trump never acknowledged the outburst -- it's unclear whether he even heard it.

After a brief pause, Trump simply got back to business and continued talking about American-made trucks and manufacturing.

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Tuesday's outburst wasn't exactly uncharted territory. Earlier this year, a worker at a Ford plant in Michigan yelled "pedophile protector" during a Trump visit ... and Trump responded by seemingly telling the guy "f*** you" and flashing a middle finger.

Still, the new heckler's message touched on an issue that's continued to follow Trump -- his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

As we've reported, questions surrounding the Epstein Files have remained a political headache for the Prez, despite his repeated denials of any wrongdoing.