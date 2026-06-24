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Trump Heckler Yells 'Pedophile' During Rally, Flips Off President

Donald Trump Protestor Shouts 'Pedophile' at POTUS, Flashes Double Birds

By TMZ Staff
Published
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X / @HannahBrandt_TV

Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania took an unwanted detour into Epstein-ville ... thanks to a heckler with a loud mouth and two raised middle fingers ... and the protestor thinks the President is a "pedophile."

The interruption went down Tuesday during Trump's speech at a Mack Trucks factory in Macugnie ... when a man standing near the back of the crowd suddenly started yelling "pedophile" toward POTUS ... drawing immediate boos from nearby supporters as security swooped in.

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As he was escorted out, the man kept shouting and gave Trump a double-bird salute ... while one attendee appeared to try to quiet him down by covering his mouth.

The man was not arrested, and Trump never acknowledged the outburst -- it's unclear whether he even heard it.

After a brief pause, Trump simply got back to business and continued talking about American-made trucks and manufacturing.

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FEDERAL FLIP-OFF!!!
Video: Ford Worker is Flipped Off By President Trump
TMZ.com

Tuesday's outburst wasn't exactly uncharted territory. Earlier this year, a worker at a Ford plant in Michigan yelled "pedophile protector" during a Trump visit ... and Trump responded by seemingly telling the guy "f*** you" and flashing a middle finger.

Still, the new heckler's message touched on an issue that's continued to follow Trump -- his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein And Ghislaine With Famous Friends
Launch Gallery
Jeffrey, Ghislaine And Famous Friends Launch Gallery
Getty

As we've reported, questions surrounding the Epstein Files have remained a political headache for the Prez, despite his repeated denials of any wrongdoing.

Not that any of that mattered Tuesday ... 'cause the crowd made it pretty clear whose side they were on.

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