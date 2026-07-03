Taylor Swift's Wedding Guests Spotted Wearing Same Dress

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding may be packed with VIPs ... but even an A-list guest list couldn't avoid one classic fashion nightmare -- two attendees showed up wearing the exact same dress!

Taylor's longtime BFF Abigail Anderson and Laura Kruk -- who's engaged to Travis' former Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster -- accidentally twinned at the star-studded celebration, both rocking the same gown.

Talk about being on the same page ... and the same hanger.

We previously reported on Abigail making her way to the wedding festivities earlier in the day ... dressed head-to-toe in what turned out to be one very popular outfit -- a $795 pink-and-brown floral Sau Lee gown.