Taylor Swift Seen Heading to Madison Square Garden for Travis Kelce Wedding Celebration

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Seen Heading to Madison Square Garden for Wedding to Travis Kelce BACKGRID

Here comes the bride ... Taylor Swift is on her way to Madison Square Garden, and it's finally time to celebrate her nuptials!

Taylor herself isn't visible in the footage ... but the SUV belonging to the bride was seen en route to the iconic venue Friday afternoon, hours after she was spotted leaving her New York City apartment to kick off her day of wedding celebrations with Travis Kelce.

Taylor also made a stop at the Garden on Thursday ... checking in on the final preparations as the venue underwent its transformation for the star-studded celebration.

As we reported, they've practically turned MSG into Fort Knox with all the security around the place ... and deliveries were still being made this morning for the epic bash that's going down.

The world-famous arena not only offers tons of privacy, but it is able to be transformed into something unrecognizable for their special day. We told you -- the space was fitted with giant drapes hanging from the ceiling, a castle structure, and a garden-like area welcoming guests with flowers.

Friday has also welcomed a parade of big-name guests ... with everyone from Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper to Karlie Kloss and possible members of Tay's bridal party making their way to the celebration.