Karlie Kloss Attends Taylor Swift's Wedding After Rumored Feud Patched Up

Bad Blood? Not today ... Karlie Kloss is officially attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in NYC.

The supermodel was spotted Friday alongside husband Joshua Kushner heading to the celebration, putting years of fan speculation about her relationship with Taylor to rest. Karlie turned heads in a strapless gold satin gown ... while Josh kept it classic in a dark tux as the pair walked hand in hand.

We were the first to report Karlie's invite to Taylor and Travis' wedding festivities ... and we were told there were real issues between them, but it's all water under the bridge now. We learned the former BFFs actually made up quite some time ago, so Taylor had no problem adding Karlie to star-studded guest list.

Taylor and Karlie famously became inseparable during the singer's "1989" era -- before fans began dissecting every interaction for clues about the friendship cooling down around 2017 and 2018, when the longtime friends stopped hanging out. Neither ever publicly confirmed any fallout, though.

KK is one of the several members of Taylor's entourage we've seen heading to the big soiree -- we caught a glimpse of pretty 'n pink Gigi Hadid and her date Bradley Cooper Friday afternoon, while Benson Boone, was also seen out in the Big Apple all suited up.

Taylor's wedding is the gift that keeps on giving!!!