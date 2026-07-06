Influencer Dreamdoll Brii Last Instagram Story Captures Final Hours Before Death

Play video content Video: Dreamdoll Brii’s Final Instagram Story Shows Her Last Hours Before Death Instagram/@Dreamdoll_Brii

Dreamdoll Brii -- real name Brianna Johnson -- posted just hours before her death on Monday after being shot while leaving a party in Florida.

Check out the video ... it looks like the 21-year-old influencer was at a get-together in a parking lot, with a bunch of people who look about her same age. A bunch of cars were gathered at the spot ... one of them bouncing with someone throwing money out the window.

There's a second panel to Brianna's final Instagram story post ... with her sitting inside a white car with a lavish interior, and a caption that reads "I been had her, check my Myspace back then, I been turnt up."

This post came just hours before police responded to a ShotSpotter alert ... where Brianna had been shot, reportedly while in a fluorescent green Lamborghini SUV that was found crashed against a stop sign with two other people inside.

Police told TMZ the SUV was attacked at an intersection by a white sedan, which resembles one of the cars featured on Brianna's last story post -- the one she's seated in.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said detectives are still trying to determine if the Lambo was singled out by the shooter and why -- if that is, indeed, the case. Cops seem to have a profile of the shooter, but have yet to ID the individual.