Late Rapper Coolio Left Behind 6-Figure Debt

Coolio left behind a massive amount of debt when he died … including more than six figures owed to Uncle Sam ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the estate for Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., is being run by a man named Jarel Posey, who reports that the estate has $24,385.60 in a bank account.

However, Posey lists around $140K owed in state and federal taxes, was hit with a $173K creditor claim by a woman named Randa Davis, and owes another approximately $1,400 in medical bills.

As TMZ first reported, Coolio died on September 28, 2022, at the age of 59. He left behind 7 children … and it's unclear if they'll receive anything from their late father given the amount of debt and limited assets in the estate. That said, there may be separate private trusts to provide for them that may not be part of the probate estate.

Law enforcement sources told us that no drugs or paraphernalia were found near Coolio’s place of death.