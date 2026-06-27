Play video content Video: 'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Not Sweating Bankruptcy TMZ.com

Pinky Cole must be a glutton for punishment, because she is not sweatin' her income being revealed as part of her ongoing bankruptcy.

Check out the video ... we got the 'RHOA' star out in NYC and our photog asked how she's feeling about her dire financial situation.

Pinky's chillin' really ... and that's mostly because she says her restaurant Slutty Vegan is doing very well ... so well, in fact, she's making it a franchise!

As we told you ... the 'RHOA' star's monthly income was recently revealed in publicly available lega docs ... and it's $6,000.

Now, before you feel too bad about the tight budget, just know the reality star had to mention "my broke and your broke is different kind of brokes."