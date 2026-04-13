'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Begs Judge Not to Expose Her Finances

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Pinky Cole is pleading with a judge to allow her to file financial paperwork under seal in her ongoing bankruptcy case ... fearing it will spread around the internet, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... Pinky -- who calls herself a “celebrity” best known for creating the Slutty Vegan restaurant chain -- said her Chapter 11 filings have already been used by content creators and written about by media outlets, including TMZ.