'Bachelorette’ DeAnna Pappas Says She's Living Off Savings After Losing Job

'Bachelorette' alum DeAnna Pappas claims she's been living off her savings since losing her job in 2025 ... something she revealed in new docs filed in her never-ending divorce battle with her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano.

DeAnna filed an income and expense declaration in the court battle, claiming her average monthly income from her work as a flight attendant is $2,618.

She said her work is not consistent at the moment. DeAnna added that she is paid $1,500 per month by Stephen as spousal support. DeAnna said she earned $0 from her podcast last month.

The former reality star said she lost her job in June 2025 due to publicity surrounding the divorce proceedings, adding that it's been "a slow process re-entering my field and obtaining consistent contract work.”

She says she's been living off her savings for a while, which "decreased approximately $60,000 since October 2025."

DeAnna said she has around $35K in savings and another $20K in personal property.

The flight attendant said she spends $9,989 a month in expenses, including $4,500 in rent and $700 on groceries.