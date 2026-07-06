Erika Kirk, Charlie's Parents Leave Court as Officer Describes Fatal Shooting

Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk's parents walked out of court as a police officer described the moment Charlie was fatally shot ... an emotional scene as prosecutors began laying out their case against his accused killer.

Erika -- along with Robert and Kathryn Kirk -- left the courtroom Monday before former Utah Valley University police officer Chris Bagley testified about the September 2025 shooting ... though they later returned following a break.

Play video content Video: Utah Valley University Police Officer Testifies During The Charlie Kirk Shooting Preliminary Hearing

The testimony kicked off Tyler Robinson's five-day preliminary hearing ... where prosecutors are presenting witnesses and 40 to 50 exhibits as they try to convince the judge there's enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Bagley told the court he heard a gunshot and saw Charlie "lean to the left" ... sending the crowd scrambling. He said he immediately began running towards the crime scene, eventually making his way to where he spotted a disturbance in the gravel and other potential evidence.

Prosecutors allege Robinson fired the fatal shot from a rooftop about 200 feet away before fleeing ... and say investigators later recovered the rifle believed to have been used in the killing.

Play video content Video: The Charlie Kirk Assassination: A Complete Timeline TMZ.com

Authorities claim DNA evidence ties Robinson to the weapon ... while prosecutors say messages recovered during the investigation show him discussing the rifle, trying to retrieve it, and acknowledging responsibility for Charlie's death.

As we reported, Erika and Charlie's parents arrived at the courthouse Monday morning ... sitting through the emotional hearing as prosecutors began laying out their case against Robinson.

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Erika shared on X beforehand that each court proceeding is a painful reminder of their loss ... while thanking supporters for their prayers and kindness, and asking for privacy as the case moves forward.