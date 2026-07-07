DreamDoll Brii Deadly Shooting: Chilling 911 Calls Reveal Desperate Pleas for Help

Play video content Video: DreamDoll Brii Deadly Shooting: 911 Call Captures Desperate Pleas for Help Miramar PD

The frantic 911 calls made moments after influencer DreamDoll Brii was gunned down in a Florida drive by shooting have been released ... and they're heartbreaking.

TMZ has obtained the chilling emergency calls made to Miramar Police, capturing the panic that unfolded in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's deadly shooting.

In one call, a man can be heard frantically pleading with the dispatcher, repeatedly shouting, "Please help me! Please help me! Please! Please!" as he begs for officers to rush to the scene.

The caller continues pleading for help while a woman cries in the background. Moments later, a female caller gets on the line, desperately asking the dispatcher to send an ambulance to the scene as quickly as possible.

Play video content Video: Nearby Resident Reports Fight In DreamDoll Brii Shooting Case Miramar PD

In another frantic 911 call obtained by TMZ, a nearby resident tells the dispatcher there's a fight going on and urgently pleads for police and an ambulance to respond to the scene.

As we previously reported, DreamDoll Brii, whose real name is Brianna Johnson, was shot while leaving a party around 5:30 AM Sunday. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

ALERT: Influencer gunned down as she was driving her lime green Lamborghini in South Florida.



Brianna Johnson, who went by DreamDoll Brii, was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting as she was driving her green Lamborghini Urus in Miramar.



Johnson and the 2 other passengers in… pic.twitter.com/CPBctFidqJ @ExxAlerts

The deadly drive by was captured on surveillance video, showing Brii's Lamborghini Urus cruising down a residential street before a white sedan speeds past on the driver's side and disappears around a nearby corner.

Moments later, the Lamborghini rolls through a stop sign and drifts onto someone's property. Neighbors told police they heard gunshots around that time, though it's unclear from the video exactly when the shots were fired.

Police are searching for the white sedan and have not announced any arrests.

Play video content Video: Dreamdoll Brii’s Final Instagram Story Shows Her Last Hours Before Death Instagram/@Dreamdoll_Brii