Play video content Video: NFL Star Calais Campbell's Family Makes Heartbreaking 911 Call In Mother's Murder Atlanta Police Department

Baltimore Ravens star Calais Campbell's brother was charged with murdering his mother ... and now there's new 911 audio where a family member says the brother is "mentally ill" and "diagnosed with schizophrenia."

In the audio clip, a man identified as Mr. Campbell tells the 911 operator to send police to a house in Buckhead -- an upscale Atlanta neighborhood -- to check on his mother, Nateal Campbell.

The caller says his brother suffers from schizophrenia "and some other things" and stays with their mom at her house. He says neighbors saw his brother driving their mom's car, which is very unusual.

The caller says neighbors raised red flags and he dashed over to his mom's home, but couldn't get inside, so he called 911.

When cops arrived, they found Calais' brother, Ciarre, barricaded inside the home, according to police. Officers managed to push their way inside and take Ciarre into custody.

During a search of the residence, police discovered Nateal's body and determined she had been slain. Ciarre was booked in the Fulton County jail and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife.