Former Tennessee Titans Scout Found Guilty of Murdering Girlfriend

Blaise Taylor -- a former scout with the Tennessee Titans -- has been convicted of murder for killing his pregnant girlfriend with a lethal dose of cocaine.

The 30-year-old was convicted on four counts ... two for first-degree murder and two for felony murder at the end of a trial that lasted 8 days. The jury deliberated for less than 3 hours before returning its verdict.

Prosecutors accused Taylor of giving Jade Benning a drink laced with cocaine back in February 2023 ... though his defense team argued Benning had a history of drug use.

Jade was 5 months pregnant when she died ... and prosecutors allege the baby was Taylor's.

Taylor called 911 after prosecutors say he drugged Jade ... telling the dispatcher he thought she was having an allergic reaction. Jade was rushed to the hospital, where she remained for several days until she was pronounced dead on March 6 -- her 25th birthday.

He was arrested about a year after Jade died ... with prosecutors claiming he drugged Jade because he didn't want her to have the baby.