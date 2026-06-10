Rams' Alaric Jackson Dom. Violence Accuser Reveals She's Pregnant In Restraining Order Application

Alaric Jackson's alleged domestic violence victim says she pleaded with the Rams star not to hurt her because she was pregnant, but claims he coldly responded, 'I don't give a f***' while roughing her up during an argument earlier this week.

TMZ Sports obtained the 38-year-old woman's request for the TRO, where she goes into detail about Monday night's dust-up, which she says left her with several injuries.

"Verbal threats, scratches, bruises, took my phone & keys," Jackson's accuser wrote when asked whether the 6'7", 340 lb. athlete caused "any emotional or physical harm."

The alleged incident went down around 10 PM at a West Hills, CA, home ... and while the origin of the argument is still unclear, the woman, in a handwritten account, described what she says unfolded.

The description reads, "He took my phone during the attempt I fought to hold on I bit him trying to keep possession of phone. He took it and my headphones, broke them & threw my phone. At which point I started to record the erratic behavior at which point he flipped my food over."

The statement reveals the pregnancy, reading ... "When he came back in from taking things to the car he became upset I was recording, he struggled w/ me for my phone I told he him to be careful because I’m pregnant, he said "I don't give a f***.' I got bruises, scratches and cuts in the scuffle. He took my keys & phone and threw them over our city view yard."

The woman also claimed Jackson previously took her possessions on two other occasions, including on March 7, 2026.

"[He] took all of my belongings & threw them in dumpster, took my pass[prt, changed locks and made verbal threats of bodily harm," she wrote.

The alleged victim is seeking a "no-contact" and a "stay-away" order. She is also asking the court to order Jackson to move out of the home they share, arguing she's the one on the lease.

The woman isn't only seeking protection for herself -- she also wants the court to order the Rams OT to steer clear of her French Bulldog.

As we previously reported, Jackson was arrested Monday night by the LAPD after the alleged altercation ... and he was taken to a local jail for felony battery.

The Rams responded with a boilerplate statement addressing the arrest.

"We are aware of the incident regarding Alaric Jackson, and we take these matters very seriously. Due to this being an ongoing legal situation, we cannot comment further at this time."