Terrion Arnold Released By Lions Amid Kidnapping, Robbery Case

This wasn't the sort of release Terrion Arnold was looking forward to on Monday -- hours after he was granted bond in his kidnapping and robbery case, the Detroit Lions announced they're cutting the star cornerback.

The news broke minutes ago ... but the Lions elected not to elaborate on the decision.

Earlier in the day, Arnold celebrated a bit of a victory ... as a judge ruled he does not have to stay behind bars leading up to his trial.

As part of the conditions of his release, prosecutors fought to require Arnold to have an ankle monitor -- but the judge acknowledged that could be an issue with his obligations on the field.

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As we previously reported, Arnold is facing eight felony charges -- four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery -- going back to an alleged incident in Tampa on February 4. He has adamantly denied any wrongdoing.