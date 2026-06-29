Ben Wallace Says Pistons Ready For Next Step, They're Seasoned Vets Now!

The Pistons are in great shape to make another run in 2027 ... so says Detroit legend Ben Wallace, who tells TMZ Sports Motor City is ready to take the next step with more experience.

Cade Cunningham and Co. earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference after a 60-22 regular season record ... but fell short in the postseason, getting eliminated in the semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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Big Ben has found a silver lining ... saying all the guys have to do is refocus and remind themselves that even the top dogs can lose in the playoffs.

He feels the youth might've been an issue ... but now that they know what it's like, it shouldn't impact their hopes next season.

Wallace thinks the other teams in the East will retool to match what the Pistons already have ... and will try to adjust their game based on how Detroit played during the regular season.

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