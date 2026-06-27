Chris Carr Says It's A 'Dream Come True' To See Son Get Drafted By Lakers

Ex-NBA player Chris Carr is one proud dad ... telling TMZ Sports he's thrilled to see his son follow in his pro hoops footsteps and get drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers!!

We caught up with the former Suns and Timberwolves shooting guard at LAX on Friday ... and he's still over the moon after 21-year-old Cameron -- a standout at Baylor -- went No. 24 in Tuesday's draft.

Carr loves how Cameron is joining such a historic franchise ... but now that he's got his NBA home, it's time to get to work.

Carr famously came in second to Kobe Bryant in the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest ... so we naturally had to ask if he wants to see his son finally bring that trophy home for the family.

He said while it would be cool to see, there are bigger fish to fry -- like solidifying his role within the team.

Carr added it's been a process decades in the making ... 'cause Cameron started going to the gym with him when he was just 2 1/2 years old -- and he's been sharing his knowledge and experience with his son.