Play video content Video: Carlos Boozer Gives Son Cameron Advice After Being Picked 3rd Overall By Grizzlies TMZSports.com

There are lots of challenges that come along with being a lottery pick in the NBA Draft ... but Cameron Boozer has a leg up on his fellow rookies, 'cause he doesn't have to look far if he needs some advice -- his dad, Carlos Boozer, is just a call away.

TMZ Sports was out in NYC -- location of the draft -- on Tuesday, when we bumped into the Boozer fam ... including pops, who played 13 seasons in The Association.

We asked dad, who was the 35th overall pick in 2002, for any guidance he plans to provide his 18-year-old son.

Big Boozer said ... "My biggest advice would be to be where your feet are. Just enjoy the process. A lot of times we get caught up on thinking about what happened before, or looking forward to something coming in the future. My biggest advice is be where you are, enjoy every moment. Like today, we're gonna fly to Memphis, and go enjoy Memphis."

As for his thoughts on the whole night, Carlos is clearly very proud of his boy.

"Last night was amazing. So excited for Cameron. He's had a helluva journey. Worked his butt off. The entire family is very proud of him, going to Memphis," he glowingly said.

We also briefly chatted with the newest Grizzlies star.

Play video content Video: Cameron Boozer Explains Why Brother Cayden Stayed at Duke Another Year TMZSports.com

When next season finally rolls around, Memphis will need every bit of the 2026 Wooden Award winner's talents on the court after a 25-57 season in 2025-2026.