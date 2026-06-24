John Salley Says Jordyn Woods Should Sell Her 'Lucky Bag' For $200k

Jordyn Woods is already making bank with her "lucky bag" flying off the shelves ... but ex-NBA player John Salley thinks there's another way for Karl-Anthony Towns' fiancée to line her pockets -- sell the original, which only retails for $125, for $200k!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the four-time NBA champ at a launch party for his cover of Beverly Hills Living Magazine over the weekend ... and naturally, we had to talk all things New York Knicks with the Brooklyn native.

First of all, Salley said he called their title back in November ... and Jalen Brunson made him a VERY rich man for putting his money where his mouth was at the time.

Speaking of dough, he also gave some financial advice to Woods ... saying the "orange ostrich" Woods By Jordyn brand Tux Clutch Mini she brought along for the playoff run could help her rake in a couple hundred thousand bucks!!

Unfortunately for collectors, it seems the bag is being put on display at the Guggenheim Museum for the time being ... but after that, Salley says sell, sell, sell -- after all, she already got great use out of it.