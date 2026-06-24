Dana White Explains Why UFC Doesn't Do Pride Nights, Focused On Fighting, Not Sexuality

Dana White says "he doesn't give a s*** what you are" -- gay or straight, everyone is welcome in the UFC -- but don't hold your breath waiting for the promotion to have a Pride Night, 'cause it ain't happening.

During an interview with Outkick's Tomi Lahren, the UFC honcho was asked why they don't host Pride Nights ... as other major sports organizations do, including the NBA, NHL, and MLB.

"I'm staring at my roster of top 15 fighters. I'm assuming we have some gay fighters. I don't know how many are open. I know that we have some gay female fighters," White said. "I don't give a s***. I don't care what you are, who you are, what you do, we don't talk about that, any of that stuff."

Dana added ... "I'm in the fight business, so it's a little different. Baseball is like America's Game. I stay in my lane, man. Whatever all these other guys are doing, good luck to ya."

Play video content Video: Dana White on Lack of Pride Nights in UFC Tomi Lahren Is Fearless/Outkick.com

White went on to say he's a huge proponent of free speech, and that often means having to accept wild and crazy things said by his own roster of athletes.

MMA FIGHTER JOSH HOKIT ON THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN: “MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN!” pic.twitter.com/lODK3EjtR4 @theblaze

Dana explains, "You think I'm happy about what Josh Hokit said? I'm trying to unify the country, and he goes out and says something absolutely stupid [about Michelle Obama] like he did that night."

"But I am a believer in free speech, too. I let everybody be themselves, do their thing. There are a lot of things that some of my guys say that I don't love," Dana concludes.