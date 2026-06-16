UFC Freedom 250 Terror Plot, FBI Identifies Teen Suspect and Several Alleged Co-Conspirators

A 19-year-old Ohio man arrested for the alleged terror plot against UFC Freedom 250 has been identified ... and authorities say he called out his alleged co-conspirators during an interview with them.

Tycen Proper was collared by federal agents from the Cincinnati division last week ... then snapped a vacant stare mugshot, WXIX reported.

In the federal criminal complaint against Proper, feds say local police received a call on June 10 from Proper's mother expressing concern about her son's actions.

When officers arrived at the house, they say Proper's father told them his son had met random people online with whom he'd been planning "recons." Cops say his father told them Proper had planned to go on a trip with these people this past weekend.

Authorities say Proper's father told them he used $3,000 of graduation money to acquire camping gear, ballistic plates, a couple guns, ammo, and extra magazines. One weapon allegedly acquired by Proper is an assault rifle painted like the American flag.

According to the docs, Proper's mother told authorities she didn't know the name of this group ... but claimed they "expressed ultra-religious and anti-government" sentiments -- including grievances regarding corruption, the handling of the Epstein files, and data centers taking up water in communities.

Officers say they spoke with Proper on June 11 ... and claim he admitted to planning a coordinated attack on the United States government during UFC Freedom 250.

Proper allegedly explained the plan was to detonate a drone full of explosives over the event at the White House ... which would force an evacuation and allow gunmen to pick off high-profile targets as they fled. All of this, cops claim, was in an effort to "jumpstart" a revolution in America.

During their conversation with Proper, cops say he identified the online usernames of numerous co-conspirators ... including a man known as "Eskridge" who allegedly wanted to restore the "old republic" that he and others believed had been been hijacked by corporations, politicians and foreign actors.

Three other individuals -- identified in the docs as Abraham Alvarez, Bryan Roa, and Michael Thomas -- are also the subject of criminal complaints.



Proper faces several charges ... including conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, attempted murder of a federal official, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and receipt or transfer of a firearm to be used to commit a felony.